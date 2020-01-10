Birds Of Prey New Trailer: Harley Quinn and Gang Assemble to Take Out the Bad Guy

2020 is going to be the year of women superheroes, with Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and Birds of Prey set to release back to back.

Leading the pack, Harley Quinn’s story in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is all set to open on February 7, 2020. In the latest trailer, Quinn begins her tale after the “completely mutual breakup” with Mr J. The movie upholds a Deadpool-like demeanor as self-reflexive humour is used and the fourth wall is broken by the lead character.

Quinn will find her paths cross with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco).

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask is introduced as the main antagonist.

The audience will see Quinn unreliably narrates her story in the latest DC flick. It also give an insight into women narrating the tale of women.

The movie has been written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan.

Warner Bros has dropped the second trailer of the Margot Robbie-starrer that picks up after Suicide Squad. Check it out below:

