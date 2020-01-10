Birds Of Prey New Trailer: Harley Quinn and Gang Assemble to Take Out the Bad Guy
The movie upholds a Deadpool-like demeanor as self-reflexive humour is used and the fourth wall is broken by the lead character Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie.
Birds of Prey poster
2020 is going to be the year of women superheroes, with Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and Birds of Prey set to release back to back.
Leading the pack, Harley Quinn’s story in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is all set to open on February 7, 2020. In the latest trailer, Quinn begins her tale after the “completely mutual breakup” with Mr J. The movie upholds a Deadpool-like demeanor as self-reflexive humour is used and the fourth wall is broken by the lead character.
Read: Margot Robbie Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Playing Harley Quinn
Quinn will find her paths cross with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco).
Ewan McGregor as Black Mask is introduced as the main antagonist.
The audience will see Quinn unreliably narrates her story in the latest DC flick. It also give an insight into women narrating the tale of women.
The movie has been written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan.
Warner Bros has dropped the second trailer of the Margot Robbie-starrer that picks up after Suicide Squad. Check it out below:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops
- Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction