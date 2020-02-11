Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Birds of Prey Title Tweaked After Slow Box Office Start

After a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Birds of Prey Title Tweaked After Slow Box Office Start
Birds of Prey poster

Actor Margot Robbie's latest anti-hero ensemble feature Birds of Prey has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score.

Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad character of Harley Quinn in the film, which was officially titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

According to Entertainment Weekly, prominent theatre chains in the US like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the film's new title on their websites.

Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, also features Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.

