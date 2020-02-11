Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Birds of Prey Title Tweaked After Slow Box Office Start
After a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.
Birds of Prey poster
Actor Margot Robbie's latest anti-hero ensemble feature Birds of Prey has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score.
Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad character of Harley Quinn in the film, which was officially titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).
But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.
According to Entertainment Weekly, prominent theatre chains in the US like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the film's new title on their websites.
Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, also features Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.
The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Shaheer Sheikh Dresses up as Woman in His Latest Social Media Post, Watch Boomerang Video
- Yashwant Sinha 'Congratulates' His 'Ex' BJP for 'Sterling' Performance in Delhi Polls
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?