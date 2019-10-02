Birds of Prey Trailer: Margot Robbie and Girl Gang Offer Perfect Blend of Action and Crazy

Margot Robbie may be unsettling the genre of superhero actioners with her upcoming film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), trailer to which was released by Warner Bros Studios on Tuesday evening. The actress' role in the film was highly speculated and the trailer offers more than what fans were expecting. With Robbie in the lead as Harley Quinn, who made her first appearance in David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), the film is all set to redefine the image of female anti-heroes on-screen.

The trailer of Birds of Prey is pacy and Robbie's colourful ways just take the cake. She is on a mission to seek freedom from captivity and helps a few other ladies in the way. Robbie's action ways are just mesmeric as we see her destroy bad guys left, right and centre. Seeing Robbie from Suicide Squad to her own stand alone film is quite the delight and one couldn't disagree. Rest assured violent men have no place in Harley Quinn's world.

Ewan McGregor is chilling as crime boss Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask), who seems to be obsessed with Harley.

Harley even says she has broken up with Joker, her lover, and her loneliness pushes her to find new companions in Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and a detective named Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Check out the trailer of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) here:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) releases on February 7 2020. The film is directed by Cathy Yan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.