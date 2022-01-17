Birju Maharaj Passes Away at 83, a Look at the Honours Bestowed Upon Him

Renowned Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passed away at his home in the early hours of January 17. The award-winning Indian classical dancer breathed his last at the age of 83. It is reported that he died of a cardiac arrest. He was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra into a well-known family of Kathak artistes on February 4, 1937.

Son of Acchan Maharaj, the dancer’s uncles were the renowned Shambhu Maharaj and Lacchu Maharaj. Besides being a dancer, Maharaj was also a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist. Over the years, he has been honoured with some of the most prestigious awards in India. Here’s a look at the honours bestowed upon the revered dancer:

Padma Vibhushan

Pty Birju Maharaj was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, in 1986. The Padma Vibhushan was given to him for his contributions to the field of performing arts.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Fondly called Maharaj-ji or Pandit-ji, the dancer started learning Kathak and was influenced by Bindadeen Maharaj, in addition to his father Achchan Maharaj, and uncles Shambhu and Lachchu Maharaj. He began performing Kathak with his father when he was a child, and in his teens, he earned the title of a Guru also known as Maharaj. The dancer also performed in Rampur Nawab’s darbar. His mastery of the classical dance form earned him the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award when he was 28.

Kalidas Samman

The prestigious award is presented annually by the government of Madhya Pradesh in India to personalities who have made a notable contribution in the field of arts. In 1986, Maharaj was given the award.

National Film Award

In 2012, Maharaj won the National Award for Best Choreography for his work in Vishwaroopam. The Tamil-Hindi spy action thriller film directed by Kamal Haasan featured the song Unnai Kaanadhu Naan choreographed by Birju Maharaj.

Filmfare Award

In 2016, Maharaj won the Filmfare award for Best Choreography for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. The dancer choreographed the song Mohe Rang Do Laal which was picturised on Deepika Padukone. The dancer had also worked with Bhansali in 2002 when he choreographed the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe, picturised on Madhuri Dixit in Devdas.

