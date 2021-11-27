Birth Anniversary: From Madhushala to Madhukalash, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Classics

Today is the 114th birth anniversary of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai was born on 27 November 1907 in a Kayastha family of Babupatti village in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. At the age of 19, he married Shyama in 1926. She died due to TB. After 5 years of Shyama’s death, he married Teji Bachchan, who was associated with theatre and singing.

Teji and Harivansh had two sons, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan. Ajitabh has not been in discussion for a long time, but Amitabh Bachchan is still active in the film industry and the TV industry. Amitabh has said many times that his father Harivansh had made a big contribution in taking his career to the heights of success.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan authored several classics. He also received Sahitya Akademi and Padma Bhushan awards. Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachhan in the lead role, the superhit film of Bollywood’s 90s era, was based on a story written by him with the same title.

Agneepath’s dialogues became such a hit that even today they are often repeated. Amitabh gained tremendous popularity by playing the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Agneepath. Although there have been many popular dialogues in Amitabh’s long career, to date, nothing matches the charisma of the dialogue Big B delivered in this film.

Literature lovers are still mesmerised by the lines of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s classic creation Madhushala. Amitabh Bachchan himself has increased Madhushala’s fame by making it rhythmic in his voice. Once in an interview with the media, Big B had said, “Whenever I find myself in difficulty or despair, I start humming the lines of Madhushala".

Apart from Madhushala, Harivansh Rai Bachchan had brought fame to Hindi literature on the world stage with compositions like ‘Kya Bhooloon Kya Yaad Karoon’, ‘Need Ka Nirvana’, ‘Madhukalash’. He completed his studies at Allahabad University and Cambridge University.

