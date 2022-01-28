Birth Anniversary: Manmohan, the Famous Bollywood Villain of 60s and 70s

It’s January 28, the birth anniversary of Manmohan, well-known for his villainous roles in Hindi films. Born in 1933 in Jamshedpur, the legendary actor also worked in Bengali, Gujarati, and Punjabi films. His roles still reverberate in the hearts of cinephiles.

Manmohan was inclined towards acting since childhood. He came to Mumbai in 1950. Belonging to a businessman family, Manmohan was one of the lucky ones in the film industry who did not have to struggle much to get work.

In the 60-70s, the actor attained so much fame in the industry that if Manoj Kumar, Shakti Samant, and Pramod Chakraborty made a film, only Manmohan’s name for the villain’s role popped up in mind.

Moreover, the actor had released a total of 14 films in a month. He had good relations with every actor, director in the industry. Manmohan was a close friend of Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jitendra, Sujit Kumar. He had entered Vinod Khanna’s films because of their friendship.

Manmohan’s nephew Vinay once told the media that a programme of Mukri Tuntun, a famous comedy actor of that era, was to be held in the mango plantation of Sakchi in Jamshedpur. The team was staying in a hotel there and as soon as Manmohan got to know about this, he reached the hotel and took great care of the famous artists. The artists were so impressed by Manmohan that they asked him to come to Mumbai with them.

Manmohan’s son Nitin Manmohan is a film producer who has illuminated the name of Jamshedpur in Mumbai with films like Bol Radha Bol, Ladla, Deewangi, Bhoot, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Manmohan has appeared in films like Shaheed, Beast, Gumnaam, Aradhana, Humjoli, Kranti, Amar Prem. Manmohan died on 26 August 1979.

