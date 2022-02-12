Birth Anniversary Special: The Film That Ended Pran-Raj Kapoor Friendship

Legendary late Bollywood actor Pran successfully carved a niche in the film industry as the greatest villain ever born. Pran was so prolific in negative roles that they referred to him as the villain of the millennium. This famous star was born on February 12, 1920, in Ballimaran, Delhi. Today, Pran is no more with us but there are various interesting incidents associated with him. This day marks Pran’s 101 birth anniversary. Let us recall how his friendship with Raj Kapoor turned sour and Pran vowed never to work with RK films.

The shooting of film Bobby

Raj Kapoor and Pran used to be best friends at one point. It was the payment for the film Bobby, which turned out to be the root cause of ending their friendship on a bitter note. According to media reports, Raj Kapoor, to make Bobby, had put his wife’s jewellery and property on lease.

The making of this film had taken a toll on Raj’s financial situation. He spoke to Pran to play the role of Rishi Kapoor’s father. Raj explained to Pran that paying his usual fee was difficult, but he could agree to his other demands. Seeing his friend suffer from a difficult financial situation, Pran agreed to work for a token amount of Rs 1. Pran said Raj could pay him if the film was a hit, else forget it. Raj agreed.

Destiny rewarded Raj’s efforts, and Bobby became a super hit. Raj Kapoor signed a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh as Pran’s fee. Pran was aghast. For Pran, this amount was an outright betrayal. Pran felt cheated after working for Raj in dire circumstances and receiving a meagre sum of Rs 1 Lakh. After this, he vowed never to work with RK Films again.

Pran won the best supporting actor award for his films Upkar, Ansoo Ban Gaye Phool and Be-Imaan. He worked in several films like Paap Ki Duniya, Sharaabi and Ram aur Shyam.

