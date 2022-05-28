Birth Anniversary Special: Why 1977 Was A Breakthrough Year For Legendary N.T. Rama Rao

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (N.T. Rama Rao) personified charisma and delivered some monumental performances on the celluloid before foraying into politics. Widely acclaimed as one of the finest actors, he created magic on screen. The Year 1977 was a milestone in his career after he delivered back to back hits. May 28 marks N.T. Rama Rao’s 99th birth anniversary, and on this special occasion, let’s find out what transpired during that year.

Daana Veera Soora Karna

Released on January 14, 1977, Daana Veera Soora Karna narrated the story of Karna, who becomes the greatest warrior born in history. Karna also emerged as the hero of the Kurukshetra war. N.T. Rama Rao enacted Karna’s role. He also wrote the screenplay of this film and directed it. Daana Veera Soora Karna emerged as a breakthrough film in N.T. Rama Rao’s career.

Adavi Ramudu

Adavi Ramudu’s plot revolved around a forest officer who conducted an undercover operation to raise tribal’s voices against smugglers. Adavi Ramudu was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. K. Raghavendra Rao’s direction was applauded by the audience. Adavi Ramudu was the recipient of the Filmfare award (South) for best film in the year 1978.

Chanakya Chandragupta

This film describes the story of courageous king Chandragupta Mourya. N.T. Rama Rao directed this film. He also handled the responsibility for the story and screenplay. Chanakya Chandragupta was released on August 25, 1977, and was bankrolled by Ramakrishna Cine Studio.

Yamagola

Yamagola became the second highest grossing Telugu film in the year 1977. It narrates the story of Sathyam and Rudrayya’s daughter who are in love with each other. Rudrayya kills Sathyam. Sathyam reaches heaven, then hell and finally arrives on earth again. After reaching the earth, Sathyam decides to punish Rudrayya. Directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, it was remade as Lok Parlok in 1979.

Sati Savitri

Sati Savitri narrated the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

Edureetha

Written and directed by V. Madhusudan Rao, the film describes the misery of a person who is falsely implicated in a crime. This film was also a success.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.