Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple; Drishyam 3 Confirmed?

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s celebration kicked off at midnight and he has also posted a glimpse of it on social media. To mark his special day, Continuing a tradition that he has been following, the young star visited SiddhiVinayak temple to seek blessings on his birthday, along with his parents. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor looked handsome as ever in a white Kurta and black denim.

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is in theatres and is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. While fans are enjoying the sequel of the crime thriller, here’s some exciting news for all. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Drishyam 3 will be made too.

South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never confessed to being in a relationship, but rumours surrounding their equation have always made headlines. Amid all the speculations, a fan-edited photo of Rashmika and Vijay as bride and groom has surfaced online and is going viral. Needless to say, fans are hoping to see their ‘favourite jodi’ tie the knot soon.

It came as a huge disappointment for fans when Paresh Rawal confirmed that Akshay Kumar was no longer a part of Hara Pheri 3, a fresh sequel to the cult franchise. It was also reported that Kartik Aaryan had instead joined the cast. Following this, amid a lot of speculations and rumors, Suniel Shetty had given a statement that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and he would try to work something out with Firoz Nadiadwala. However, now as per fresh reports by an entertainment portal, Nadiadwala is hurt by Akshay Kumar’s statement regarding opting out of the film due to poor script. The producer has reportedly decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Khiladi Kumar.

Atul Agnihotri’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her Bollywood debut. According to new reports, Alizeh took acting and dancing lessons for over two years before her parents and Salman thought that she was ready for her debutante. Now as per Pinkvilla’s reports, the actress has already started working on her first film.

