‘Birthday Boy’ Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings With His Parents At Siddhivinayak Temple; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s celebration kicked off at midnight and he has also posted a glimpse of it on social media. To mark his special day, Continuing a tradition that he has been following, the young star visited SiddhiVinayak temple to seek blessings on his birthday, along with his parents. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor looked handsome as ever in a white Kurta and black denims.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi, Varinder Chawla, Kartik is seen stepping out of his car and posing for the paps before entering the temple premises. The birthday boy also obliged fans with selfies and thanked them for showering birthday wishes on him.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of Kartik’s fans chimed into the comments section to extend greetings on his birthday. While one fan wrote, “Shubh Janmdin😍," another commented, “Happy Birthday 🎉." Another fan wrote, “❤️❤️❤️stay blessed."

Kartik Aaryan recently hit the headlines as he set the stage on fire with a headliner performance as the closing act at the opening ceremony of IFFI 2022. And earlier this morning ushered in his birthday with a visit to Siddhivinayak temple to first seek blessings.

Speaking on the work front, the release of Kartik Aaryan’s next OTT offering ‘Freddy’ is just around the corner. The superstar will then be seen with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in the action-entertainer ‘Shehzada’ that’s scheduled for a February release. Kartik Aaryan’s birthday was made extra special with the release of the Shehzada teaser. A remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada stars Kartik in the Telugu superstar’s shoes while Kriti Sanon plays the role originally played by Pooja Hegde. The teaser opens with a massy Kartik Aaryan riding a white horse and making his way to a royal bungalow.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has an impressive slate of releases in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, Captain India with Hansal Mehta and Hera Pheri 3, in which he is rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar.

