Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor Hugs, Kisses Shaheen Bhatt in Candid Pic Shared by Actor's Sister-in-Law

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and social media is filled with lovely wishes from his fans and admirers. His family members, too, are dropping adorable photos with him to wish the Brahmastra actor on his special day. Sometime back, Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to share a candid photo of them.

In the photo, which Shaheen shared on her Instagram Story section, Ranbir can be seen hugging his sister-in-law and kissing her on her forehead. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Birthday boy! Love you always.”

In the next photo, she shared a photo of two plates of noodles and tagged her sister Alia. Take a look at Shaheen’s post:

Earlier in the day, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared photos from his wedding ceremony. Along with the pictures, Riddhima penned a sweet birthday wish for her dear little brother. In the first picture shared, Ranbir can be seen enjoying his wedding festivities, holding a photo frame of his late father Rishi Kapoor in his hand. Along with the picture, Riddhima also wrote, “Happy happiest bday baby bro”.

In the second picture, Riddhima shared a family portrait from the wedding that includes Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Bharat SahniRidhhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence last night. The party saw many celebs in attendance such as his mom Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, and Arti Shetty.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. Next, the actor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled project alongside Shraddha Kapoor and also Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

