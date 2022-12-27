Salman Khan Birthday Special: Times He Blew Our Minds With His Whistle Worthy Dialogues

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, popularly known as ‘Bhai’, is ringing in his 57th birthday today on December 27, 2022. The actor has been ruling the film industry for more than 30 years now. His spectacular career has given us films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Tere Naam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among many others.

Considering his charismatic personality and star presence, Salman has a huge fan following across the world. We are equally aware that he has delivered some killer lines in movies. On his big day, we have created a list of his famous dialogues from various films.

Dabangg 2

Couldn’t help but start the list with this one from his evergreen movie Dabangg 2 released in 2012. He played the character of a police officer who addressed himself as ‘Robinhood Pandey’ in the film.

“Hum yaha ke Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey. Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

Wanted

This famous dialogue by the star, from the movie Wanted, never seems to get old. It’s been more than 10 years since the film was released, but the dialogue is still fresh in our minds.

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.”

Maine Pyaar Kiya

The 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was a hit among the masses during that time. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan played the role of Prem, a young boy, who used this dialogue for the love of his life played by actress Bhagyashree.

“Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam - No Sorry, No Thank You”

Sultan

If you ever happen to lack motivation in life, this popular line by the actor used in the movie Sultan is sure to uplift your spirits. Sultan released in 2009 in which Salman played the role of a wrestling champion.

“Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta, jab tak tum khud se na haar jao”

Bodyguard

Here’s a famous dialogue of Salman Khan from the movie Bodyguard that co-starred actress Kareena Kapoor, along with him, in the lead roles.

“Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”

