Birthday Boy Yash Gets Special Wish from Wife Radhika Pandit

On the occasion of the 35th birthday of Kannada film actor Yash, wife Radhika Pandit has given his fans a treat by sharing an adorable picture with the superstar. The two love-birds were clicked while they were celebrating Yash’s birthday. The star was seen smiling affectionately at Radhika as she leaned forward to eat the birthday cake. The candid picture was shared by Radhika on her Instagram account.

Sharing the picture with their fans, Radhika confirmed that she is a sweet tooth. Referring to Yash, she wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too.” The doting wife also wished Yash and said, “Happy Birthday my bestie.”

Wishes have been pouring in for the actor who will be next seen in K.G.F Chapter 2. A fan of Yash wrote, “Happy birthday to our idol, inspiration and our SANDALWOOD PRIDE Yash BOSS.. we are always proud to be your fans.”Another fan said, “Many many happy returns of the day to our Pride of Karnataka.”

Yash will soon be appearing in K.G.F Chapter 2 which is the sequel of his 2018 film K.G.F Chapter 1. Yash had won the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor for this movie.

The sequel will also star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the role of an antagonist. Dutt has recently recovered from stage-3 lung cancer.

The teaser of K.G.F Chapter 2 released the night before Yash’s birthday. The star took to his Instagram account yesterday to share the development with his fans.

The K.G.F star started working in the Kannada film industry in 2007. Before films, he also appeared in TV shows.