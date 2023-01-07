Birthday Girl Bipasha Basu Shares New Video of Daughter Devi, Says 'God Gave Me the Best Gift'

Bipasha Basu turned 44 on Saturday. The stellar actress who has been a part of films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajnabee, Jism, No Entry, and many more celebrated her special day with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi Basu Singh amid an onslaught of birthday wishes from her fans and admirers. And now Bipasha posted a cute video that has won the internet once again.

On Saturday, the Alone actress took to her Instagram handle to share a clip where she can be seen kissing her daughter Devi’s nimble feet. Even when their faces are obscured, the cute mother-and-daughter duo can be seen in pink and blue outfits. While teasing the sweet video of her daughter, Bipasha expressed her love for Devi and her husband Karan Singh Grover in the caption. She wrote, “God gave me the best gift – my daughter Devi, after my first best gift, the love of my life – my husband Karan Singh Grover… Luckiest girl in the world. #itsmybirthday #newmommy #grateful #blessed!"

Reacting to Bipasha Basu’s post, Shamita Shetty wrote, “Awwww (with red heart emojis)". Malaika Arora wrote, “Awww(with heart emojis)". Ayaz Khan wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Bhabs! Stay blessed always!" Deanne Panday commented, “Awww! Love you both! Happy Birthday!" Sophie Choudry commented, “Happy Birthday Love!" Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Amazing! Also Bipasha, a professional actress and model has cut her nails unlike other new mothers for the sake of her daughter. Wow Hats Off!" Another commented, “God bless the angel! Loads of love(with heart emojis)".

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Bipasha. It read, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!" Bipasha had responded on his post, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much."

Read all the Latest Movies News here