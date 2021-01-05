Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone Enjoys Breakfast Date with Ranveer Singh, See Pics

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, husband Ranveer Singh took the actress out for an intimate breakfast date in Mumbai. The couple was spotted stepping out of an eatery on early Tuesday morning. Deepika was wearing an all-beige outfit teamed with big sunglasses and a face mask. Ranveer, too, kept it casual in a grey hoodie and white pants.

Ranveer and Deepika rang in the New Year on a safari holiday at Ranthambhore, Rajasthan, where Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family also brought 2021 in. Deepika also received a greeting on her special day from Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Ranbir. "Happy birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out. Here's to many many more random adventures together. Love you," Alia wrote in her Instagram stories.

Just days ago, Deepika erased all her posts on Instagram. Her most recent post is a collection of pictures from Ranthambhore.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next appear in '83 opposite Ranveer Singh - the couple star as cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. Deepika is also filming an untitled film by Shakun Batra and has been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.