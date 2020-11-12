Birthday Girl Disha Parmar Reacts to Rahul Vaidya's Marriage Proposal on Bigg Boss 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya was seen declaring on November 11's episode of Bigg Boss 14 that he wants to marry his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar. Rahul popped the question while wishing Disha on her birthday, which was made even more special by this news.

While Rahul proposed to her from inside the Bigg Boss' house, a video of Disha's reaction to the proposal has surfaced. While cutting Disha's birthday cake, the TV actress' friends teased her about the happy news. A friend of Disha's caught on camera her reaction when they asked her why the day was extra special.

When her friends asked her if they are the reasons why she is happy, she said sarcastically, "Obviously!" Then one friend of Disha asks if she is happier because "someone" proposed her on national television. On hearing this, the 28-year-old starts blushing and hides her face.

Ahead of the episode, a promo for Bigg Boss 14 had shown Rahul writing 'Marry me' on his T-Shirt. He is seen holding a ring while going down on his knee to propose Disha. Disha and Rahul's love story became the talk of the town after the promo was shared.

Last year, Rahul had hinted talked about his relationship with Disha. He had said, "I met Disha through common friends two years ago. We hit it off instantly, and often hang out together. It would be premature to say that we are in love, but yes, we are trying to get to know each other well."