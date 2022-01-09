Birthday Girl Farah Khan’s Instagram is All About Fun and Friendship

Farah Khan never leaves a moment between shoots to have fun with her friends. From film fraternity to sports, she gets along with people effortlessly. The filmmaker, choreographer and proud mother of triplets is highly active on social media as well. Farah’s Instagram is no less than a laughter stroke. You can’t scroll through it without wearing a smile on your face. The cute moments of her triplets and her dog Smoochy make it even more adorable. As Farah celebrates her birthday today, let’s have a look at her crazy Instagram moments.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Special

Recently, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham completed 20 years. To mark the day, celebrities recreated some famous scenes from the film. Farah was not behind as she posted a video of herself with Karan Johar dancing to the beats of ‘Bole Chudiya’ in their unique style.

She captioned the video, “Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film. 20 years of K3G. Karan Johar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more”

Farah Khan and Karan Johar

This isn’t the first time the B-town friends are seen having fun. In November, Farah posted a video of Karan showing his floral outfit of the day and she can be heard saying “phool khile hai gulshan gulshan"

Farah Khan on Sania Mirza’s birthday

Talking of friendship, we can’t keep Sania Mirza away from her list. Farah’s Instagram posts with Sania Mirza give us some serious friendship goals. Recently on Sania’s birthday, Farah wrote a heartfelt note for her sharing their beautiful picture.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to my dearest Sania Mirza…We really make a long-distance relationship work…Miss you and love you.”

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza again

Not just this, last year, Farah posted a funny video of her and Sania enacting ‘Tum to thaire pardesi’.

Also, she gave a quirky reply to fans who ask crazy questions about her friendship with Sania. The only reply she gave was, ‘So?’

Farah Khan and her judges

Apart from this, Farah can also be seen having fun on the sets of her shows with her co-judges, guests and other people.

As they say, you got to be young at heart to stay young forever. Farah is proving it time and again. Do you agree?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.