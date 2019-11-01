Take the pledge to vote

Birthday Girl Ileana D'cruz Flaunts Her Curves in a Bikini

Actress Ileana D'cruz, who turned a year older on Friday, is raising the heat in bikini on her birthday.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
credits - Ileana D'cruz instagram

Actress Ileana D'cruz, who turned a year older on Friday, is raising the heat in bikini on her birthday.bOn her birthday eve, Ileana took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video in which she is seen soaking up the sun in a blue bikini.

"Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthday... Also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous swimsuit after a while," she captioned the video.

Later, Ileana gave a sneak peek into her birthday and Halloween celebrations, where she can be seen donning a black outfit teamed up with a long silver coat and open locks.

Wishing the Main Tera Hero actress on her 33th birthday, her co-star Varun Dhawan wrote: "Happiest birthday Ileana, wishing you all the happiness in the world."

Actress Athiya Shetty posted a photograph with her.

"Happiest birthday my Ilu Pilu. I wish you every bit of happiness in the world, and so much love," she wrote along with the image.

Malaika Arora wished her, saying "happy birthday hot stuff".

On the film front, Ileana will next be seen in Pagalpanti.

