Birthday Girl Karisma Kapoor Is Grateful as Sister Kareena Kapoor Hosts Candlelight Dinner For Her

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took to photo-sharing app Instagram to share gorgeous pictures of the candlelight dinner her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan hosted for her. The actress, who turned 47 on Friday, shared pictures of an elaborate dinner arrangement, as well as glimpses from the party with her girl gang.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “The table was set," tagging Kareena. She also posted another snap and captioned it, “Thank you my bebo and saif for a wonderful evening."

In another picture, she thanked best-friend Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak for bringing her Khichda, her favourite meal.

Karisma then shared a video with Kareena, and a glamorous picture with her girl-gang including Kareena, Amrita and Haseena Jethmalani.

Karisma, who was in the party spirit shared a lot of solo pictures. The actress looked gorgeous in a black-and-gold dress.

Karisma also received a special birthday wish from her sister on Instagram. By posting a reel of their pictures, Kareena wrote, Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family…Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma made her digital debut and comeback in 2020 with the AltBalaji series Mentalhood. The show also starred Tilottama Shome, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul among others.

