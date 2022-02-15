Birthday Girl Kavita Kaushik is a Diva, Check Out Her Most Breathtaking Photos

KavitaKaushik celebrates her birthday today. She was born on February 15 in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.Kavitais a complete beach person and her social media handle proves it. This is one of her glamourous pictures taken on the beach.

Kavita made her career in the TV industry with Kutumb. She’s well-known for her character Chandramukhi Chautala on Sony SAB’s sitcom F.I.R. In this photo, she looks glamourous in an orange bikini while basking in the sun.

Kavita married Ronit Biswas in the year 2017. Sharing another picture of herself chilling on the beach, she opted for a filmy caption. She donned a cute black and white polka dot dress for this photo.

Flaunting her short hair, Kavita wore a white shirt and black leather skirt for this click. She opted for a glamourous make-up look and completed her outfit with loop earrings.

Apart from stunning western outfits, Kavita also knows how to slay in a pretty saree. She paired her pink saree with a sleeveless black and white blouse and completed her look with a simple make-up.

Captioning the picture ‘unapologetic’, Kavita posed on the beach in her fab zebra stripe monokini. She flaunted her long curls in the picture.

Kaushik is a certified yogi and is often seen performing yoga poses by the beach. She draped a beautiful orange saree and paired it with a red blouse. She tied her hair in a simple bun and paired her outfit with gold bangles.

Kavita looked gorgeous in a white crop top and matching white pants. Moreover, we loved how she gracefully carried the side mang tika with pearls in this photo.

Posing amid greenery, Kavita wore a pretty white dress and went for a no-makeup look. Moreover, she also wore a pink flower tiara, which complemented her outfit.

Dressed as a goddess, Kavita wore a red blouse and paired it with maroon dhoti.

She wore traditional jewellery to go with her outfit.

