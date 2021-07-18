CHANGE LANGUAGE
Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Swimsuit Pictures as She Chills by the Pool

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra, who turns 39 on Sunday, spent her birthday eve chilling by the pool and shared alluring swimsuit pictures.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who turned 39 on Sunday, July 18 spent the day leading up to her birthday chilling by the pool with her friends. The actress shared a series of stunning swimsuit pictures on Instagram as well as her stories depicting her fun pool day.

Priyanka shared a post where she documented the “Expectation vs reality" of posing in a monokini for Instagram. Her post also featured her adorable pup Panda.

Taking to Instagram stories Priyanka shared more glimpses of her pool day. She shared a stunning shot of herself swimming in the pool as well as a selfie of herself wearing under-eye masks.

Priyanka Chopra shared a pre-birthday selfie chilling by the pool.
Priyanka stunned fans with a gorgeous picture of herself in a dark blue monokini.
Priyanka also shared a snap where she and friend could be seen relaxing at the pool.
Priyanka shared a stunning shot of herself swimming in the pool and gave serious mermaid vibes.
The global star could be seen wearing eye masks and sitting by the pool in her robe to prepare for her birthday.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Monokini Pictures By the Pool on Birthday

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

first published:July 18, 2021, 07:41 IST