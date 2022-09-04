Birthday Girl Renee Sen Thanks Mother Sushmita Sen For Shaping Her Into the Woman She is Today

When it comes to showing love, affection and adulation for her mother, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee is always forthcoming with her words. The star kid who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today has yet again won everyone’s heart with her overwhelming thank-you note for her mother.

On Sunday, Renee took to her Instagram handle with an adorable picture with Sushmita Sen. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they smiled for the camera. Renee had her arms wrapped around Sushmita like a doting daughter. She kid is also seen sporting a silver outfit while Sushmita is rocking a black dress.

Along with the post, Renee penned a heartfelt note where she thanked her mother for shaping her into the woman she is today. Her note read, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing. Thank you, Maa (Sushmita) for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest! PS: 23 feels AMAZING. To everyone whom I spent my birthday eve with, thank you… I have the BESTEST extended family.”

Renee’s beautiful social media post compelled several celebs and fans to comment. But Sushmita’s response was the sweetest. She wrote, “I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happy birthday Shona (darling)!”

Actor, dancer and singer Siddhartha Menon commented, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Renee! ♥️”. Actress Dia Mirza said, “Happy Birthday my baby. Feel so proud watching you become the kind, wonderful and good human you are.” Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Happy Birthday Renee! May you be blessed and may this year be the one in which all your dreams come true!”

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 when she was just six months old. The actress made her foray into acting with her debut short film Suttabaazi in 2021. The story revolved around the life of 19-year-old Diya (Renee). She is a rising social media star and a clandestine smoker. She is stuck at home with her parents due to Covid-19. The film aspired to explore cracks within families and the bonds which bridge them.

