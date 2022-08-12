Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Feed is Major Style Goals

If there’s one B-town actress, who knows how to work hard and slay even harder, it is our dearest Sara Ali Khan. And today, as the actress turned a year older and wiser, we wish her a very Happy Birthday.

Sara’s hilarious jokes are an absolute treat to her fans. And let’s not forget her gram-worthy pictures that raise the temperatures every single time. Be it her desi-fied avatar or glamorous attire, she has her touch to it. On her special day, let’s take a look at her Gram’s feed and take some style notes as well.



Starting with one of the most royal attires, the Pataudi daughter raised the fashion bars when she wore this elegant fully embroidered white chikankari garara set. This can be your next outfit of the day at your bestie’s wedding.

Sara and saree with a twist. Why not? We are all crazy about such desi-fied attire. Appreciating all the efforts that she took and the detailing of her high-halter-neck ruffled blouse. And the netted embellished saree, oh boy, we are crushed.

Giving a break to her bright neon, Sara channelled her inner French chic in a black and white collared mini dress. Sara’s sleeveless black dress featured a silk bow with sparse button detailing below it, keeping everything understated yet elegant. You too can recreate this look for your next girls’ night out.

The bikini top is paired with the same pants and top-up with an embroidered shirt. And here is the next vacation outfit ready. Simple, chic, and glamorous.

