Birthday Girl Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's Love Story: How it Started to Their Journey So Far

Shamita Shetty ruled the TV screens for most part of 2021. She first appeared in the OTT version of Bigg Boss, and then was also part of the show’s 15th season on TV. Before this, the sister of Shilpa Shetty made her film debut with Mohabbatein in 2000, and later appeared in several films. On her birthday, let’s take a look at her love life with Raqesh Bapat in pictures.

Shamita Shetty was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 which was won by her arch rival in the show, Tejasswi Prakash.

Earlier, she was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and she finished as the second runner-up. They recently performed together at Bigg Boss 15 Finale.

During her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, her connection with Raqesh Bapat was much loved by their fans.

Love blossomed between the two during the reality show. The couple soon became fan favourite.

After the show concluded, the two were spotted multiple times on dinner dates. Both the actors had blessings from their respective families.

Raqesh and Shamita often shared mushy pictures on their respective Instagram Stories. They also exchange heartwarming comments on their posts.

When Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh often dropped cute pictures stating how much he misses her.

For a short while, Raqesh even entered the Bigg Boss house to support her lady love. His surprise entry made both Shamita and fans happy.

However, owing to his health issues, had to leave the show. But Raqesh continued to support her from outside.

Their fans have nicknamed the couple ‘ShaRa’.

When Raqesh entered the house of Bigg Boss 15, both of them shared a lovely dinner date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.