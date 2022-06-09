Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor’s Love For Luxury Cars Will Leave You Jaw Dropped

Bollywood’s stylish diva Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 36th birthday today. Sonam made her debut in Bollywood with Saawariya in 2006 and went on to give some impressive performances in different genres of films. She has many commercially successful films to her credit including, I Hate Luv Stories, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja, Sanju and Veere Di Wedding.

After her marriage to businessman Anand Ahuja she has shifted to London but the couple often visits India to spend time with their families. Sonam is known for her style statements and she often gives a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle by sharing photos and videos on social media. She shares the photos of her luxurious London home and bungalow in Delhi.

She also owns a fleet of luxury cars which includes top notch vehicles from the brands like Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

Sonam owns an Audi A6, which is worth Rs 57 lakh. This is said to be the first car of the actress. She also owns an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh. The car has a higher luxury quotient as compared to the Audi A6. Sonma also has a BMW 730 LD which costs over Rs 1.39 crore in India. The BMW 7 Series is exactly the kind of style quotient people would expect from a huge star and it’s a perfect vehicle for the Bollywood A-listers.

The swanky car collection of Sonam also includes a Mercedes Benz AMG S450 Coupe. Priced at Rs 1.6 crore in India, this car is a class apart from the rest.

Sonam is a successful entrepreneur and she has launched multiple brands with her husband. In 2017 she launched her own everyday fashion brand Rheson with her sister Rhea Kapoor and she has also launched VegNonVeg and Bhane with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.