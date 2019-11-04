Birthday Girl Tabu's Look in New Telugu Film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Wows Fans

Actress Tabu turned a year older on Monday, and a photo of her shared by the team of her upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is winning hearts of netizens. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film stars stars Tabu along with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Sushanth A.

The film is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Haarika and Hassine Creations tweeted the photo in which Tabu is seen giving a wide smile. "She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look and flatter anyone with her talent. Wishing #Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, We look forward to many more collaborations - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo team! @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja

@MusicThaman #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj," they captioned it.

She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look & flatter anyone with her talent. Wishing #Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, We look forward to many more collaborations - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo team!@alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj pic.twitter.com/QGjpQJL4F2 — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) November 4, 2019

Actor Sushanth A also used the same photo and an image of the two actors to wish the actress. "Happy Birthday Tabu garu! Thank You for always being a good friend and a huge honour to have worked with you in #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo."

Happy Birthday Tabu garu! Thank You for always being a good friend and a huge honour to have worked with you in #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/WcgAAEvVuZ — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) November 4, 2019

Soon, #TabuLookinAvPL started trending on Twitter with many praising her beautiful smile. She was also showered with birthday wishes from fans of Allu Arjun.

"Ever gorgeous and talented 'Tabu' garu from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. Wishing her a very happy birthday on behalf of #stylishStar @alluarjun fans," read a tweet from one of the fans.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.