Birthday Special: A Look At Kannada Cine Industry's 'Dynamic Hero' Devaraj

Happy Birthday! Devaraj. The actor turned 69 this year. Devaraj has worked in 200 feature films and is popularly referred to as the Dynamic Hero in the Kannada film industry. Let’s take a look at his film journey today on his special day.

Before entering acting, Devaraj performed in stage plays under the guidance of Shankar Nag and B. Jayashree. In 1987, the actor gave her first audition for the film Trishula along with actor Avinash as both of them were part of the same theatre group.

Both got through the auditions but the film did not release in theatres. Later, in 1986, he made his debut with the Kannada language thriller 27 Mavalli Circle. The film was directed, written, produced, and enacted by T. N. Narasimhan. The movie was adapted from Narasimhan’s stage play of the same name which starred Lohithaswa in the lead role.

After this, Devraj worked on several popular projects, including Aaganthuka, for which he won the Karnataka State Film Award For Best Supporting Actor, Sangarama, Krishna Rukmini, Hathya Kanda, Veerappan and many more. Apart from these, his role in Shankar Nag-starrer Sangliana is also special in his film journey. He received a lot of appreciation for his role in the movie.

Not only in Kannada movies but the actor also appeared in various Tamil and Telugu ventures. His famous works include Anna, Yagnam, Sri, Raam, Yogi, Villu, NGK, and many more.

The actor also managed to bag Nandi Award For Best Villain for Era Mandaram and the 9th SIIMA Award For Best Supporting Actor for Yajamana.

The actor has played all kinds of roles in his long film career. However, a majority of his roles have been as a police officer. He has also received a lot of appreciation from fans and won millions of hearts.

