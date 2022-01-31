Birthday Special: Back Neck Designs From Preity Zinta's Traditional Dresses

Bollywood’s style diva Preity Zinta turns a year older today. The actor, besides her acting, has been long lauded for her brilliant fashion sense. And therefore, if you are also planning to get a traditional outfit stitched, you might want to take some inspiration from Preity’s outfits.

If someone is getting a lehenga stitched for their brother or sister’s wedding, you can get a topstitched with a netback work on it.

For a Saree, you can get a blouse stitched, with a circular open back and a little bit of cloth above and below. You can also get such a blouse from the market.

You can also wear a circular open back blouse with a little design on the cloth below. If you are thinking of getting an Anarkali stitched, you can go for a deep back neck with a rope to tie, just like Preity’s dress.

If you are bored with the regular backless blouse or dress, you can opt for a backless dress with some pattern on it.

You can take an idea for this pattern in your backless dress from Preity. You can get two straps of matching cloth stitched on the back at a distance from each other.

These are ideas of some designs from the dresses that Preity has worn. People who want more ideas can look for some pictures of Preity Zinta in traditional outfits. You will surely get an answer for the kind of back neck blouse design you want to get stitched for your traditional outfit.

