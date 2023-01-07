HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUPRIYA PATHAK: Veteran star Supriya Pathak became a household name after essaying the comedy character of Hansa Parekh in Khichdi. In her career of over 3 decades, the seasoned actress has proved her mettle for acting by playing versatile roles on the big and small screen.

Notably, her villainous avatar of Dhankor Baa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela has become one of her unconventional roles that can never be forgotten by her admirers. On January 7, Supriya Pathak is celebrating her 62nd birthday.

To mark the special occasion, here we have listed down some of her latest movies that you can watch.

Kehvatlal Parivar

Supriya Pathak played Kalindi Thakar in this Gujarati comedy-drama that chronicled the chaotic life of an extraordinarily crazy family who own a Dhokla business. Despite facing harsh curve balls together, the family ends up sticking up for each other till the end. Directed by Vipul Mehta, the movie also stars Siddharth Randeria, Vandana Pathak, Bhavya Gandhi, Shraddha Dangar, and Sanjay Goradia in pivotal roles.

Rashmi Rocket

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket shed light on the life of an athlete based on several Indian sportswomen who were subjected to gender testing after being diagnosed with a medical condition called hyperandrogenism. Actress Supriya Pathak played the mother of the titular figure in the film that was released on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Mimi

Displaying her versatility, Supriya Rathore plays a rural woman with exceptional comic time in this Laxman Utekar comedy-drama. Actress Kriti Sanon essayed the titular role, in this remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, who opts to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple who leave the country abruptly after learning their unborn child has down syndrome.

Toofaan

The seasoned star played a caring figure of Sister D’Souza to the film’s lead Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan chronicles the life of an orphan who grew up on the Mumbai streets to become a thug. But this life quickly changed after meeting the love of his life who helped him recognize his true calling for boxing.

The Big Bull

The movie follows the life of Hemant Shah, a small-time stockbroker, who learns how to manipulate loopholes in the country’s banking system to begin a humungous scam of the stock exchange. The financial thriller directed by Koolie Gulati is based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Actress Supriya Pathak plays the scammer’s mother Amiben Shah in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here