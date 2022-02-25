Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor, The Comeback Man's Topsy-Turvy Journey To Stardom

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The Kabir Singh actor started his career at a very young age and in his Bollywood career spanning over two decades, he played several versatile characters on celluloid.

Shahid started his career as a background dancer before making it big in the Hindi film industry. At the beginning of his career, he played romantic characters. However, the actor had a pretty topsy-turvy journey before he struck a chord with the audience following films like Kaminey and Haider.

Shahid’s debut film was Ishq Vishq. This was then followed by hit films like Vivah and Jab We Met. The actor also became a major crush for the young girls of India.

Shahid’s talent and his hard work have always been appreciated, but his career has seen ups and downs. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh talked about Shahid in an interview and said that the actor had acted in several bad films in his career but he always made a comeback with an amazing film.

Advertisement

Shahid is also famous for continuously experimenting with his films and characters. From a double role in Kaminey to playing a Kashmiri boy in Haider, Shahid aced all his roles. He won the audience’s heart with his character of a drug addict rockstar in Udta Punjab and a king in Padmavat.

Kabir Singh proved to be a milestone for Shahid Kapoor. He has practically given the best performance of his career in this film. Now he will be seen next in Jersey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.