Birthday Special: Simbu, a Force That Never Fades. A Look at His Career

Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, has turned a year older today. The actor started under the tutelage of the multi-talented veteran T.Rajendar and gradually took up his father’s abilities and qualities.

Simbu’s debut as a protagonist in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002) was not the flawless start he had hoped for, but he proceeded to perform in lively characters in films like Dum, Kuthu, and his breakthrough ticket to success comes with Manmadhan.

Despite the failure of his directorial debut Vallavan (2006), Simbu returned as a charmer with the spectacular image makeover offered by the sophisticated and stylish filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon in his acclaimed romantic movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya (2010). Simbu played the boy next door, Karthik, pining for the love of the continuously confused Jessie and strengthened his fan base.

His career was steadily growing as he played various roles in films like Vaanam and Poda podi, where he had ample opportunity to demonstrate his acting abilities. However, several complications hampered his works in Vaalu, Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, and Anbanavan Asarathavan Adangathavan, resulting in massive, unprecedented delays in distribution and negatively impacting his reputation. Simbu and controversy go almost hand in hand, and Maanaadu was a prime illustration of this.

The postponement in starting the production alleged non-cooperation for the shot, removal and then return to the project - Maanaadu’s production seems to have had more controversy and drama than the movie itself, but fans of the actor were relying on him to overcome obstacles and come back stronger. A fresh look, dropping additional pounds, showed he was ready to delight his fans.

Despite countless problems and allegations, Simbu has maintained his fan base. Here’s wishing Simbu - the multi-talented actor, a powerhouse that never dies, and the one who continuously resurrects from failures and critiques - a very happy birthday, and hoping him many so many more thrilling performances and blockbusters, as well as endless amusement for his adoring fans!

