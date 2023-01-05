Birthday Special: Times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Set The Bar High for Couple Goals

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPIKA PADUKONE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and have been together, since then. Despite coming from different cultural backgrounds, the actors fell in love and decided to get married. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy on November 14, 2018, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple are known for their playful social media banters and mushy PDA. On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at her lovable pictures with hubby Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile with Ranveer Singh, posing in a stunning embellished outfit. The couple walked the ramp as show-stoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Their undeniable style, grace and steaming chemistry left everyone amazed.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the limelight at the FIFA World Cup finale. What grabbed our attention was their adorable moment watching the nail-biting match. Ranveer shared an adorable picture of them happily posing for the camera. Captioning the photo, he said, “Asli trophy to mere haath mein hai…So glad and grateful that we witnessed this match together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

After a long time, the duo could be seen together doing an electrifying dance number, as Deepika made a special appearance with Ranveer Singh in Current Laga Re song picturized in Cirkus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On Ranveer’s 37th birthday, Deepika shared a series of pictures and videos, celebrating the special day together. Showing gratitude towards her dearest husband, the actress made a warm-hearted wish and wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika shared some more snaps on her Instagram profile, the first picture is a cuddled up selfie that Ranveer took with her. Other photos feature beautiful scenic views and their footprints on the beach side. In the next few videos, Deepika and Ranveer are captured riding a bike and clicking pictures posing on a bicycle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone.life)

The couple delighted their fans when they were spotted together at an award ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer posed for the cameras leaving fans swooning over their chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The power couple never shy away from giving us relationship goals. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika shared a hot and hilarious reel with hubby Ranveer giving a funny twist to a trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika shared glimpses from her 3rd wedding anniversary celebration. The couple could be seen spending quality time together on the mountainsides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer doesn’t leave a chance to adore her gorgeous lady. He shared an Instagram video in which the couple could be seen dancing and grooving to a Gehraiyaan song while driving in a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The couple keep on sharing their crazy and funny side too! Deepika shared a reel with Ranveer dancing on Shehnaaz Gill’s viral dialogue song ‘Tauda kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta’ made by Yashraj Mukhate. Social media went crazy over this song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has interesting projects lined up for the year 2023. The actress will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She’ll be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in an upcoming action film Fighter. Apart from this, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here