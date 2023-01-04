Birthday Special: Tune in for Gurdas Maan’s Top Hindi and Punjabi Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GURDAS MAAN: The renowned singer Gurdas Maan turns a year older on January 4. The legendary performer has delighted people all over the world with his soulful songs, live shows, and acting in several blockbuster movies. Dil Da Mamla Hai, Challa, Mamla Gadbad Hai, and Ki Banu Duniya Daare some of his popular songs. He has raised the bar in the music industry and is a big inspiration for budding artists.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s plug into some of his greatest hits to celebrate his legacy.

Dil Da Mamla Hai

After being spotted at a live event, Mann was requested to play this song on the TV network Doordarshan. He gained national attention in 1980 with this song. Since then he has gone on to record more than 27 albums.

Challa

In 1986, the Punjabi film Laung Da Lishkara, featured this iconic song. Over 30 years later, the classic, sentimental song is still very popular. It was sung by Gurdas Maan, Sukhpal Sukhi, and Jagjit Singh.

Mamla Gadbad Hai

The title track of a popular 1984 movie was one of the singer’s earliest successes. It had a humorous edge that appealed to music fans around the world. Since then, the singer has continued to perform this timeless song at most of his events.

Apna Panjab Hove

Even after gaining popularity, Gurdas Maan never lost touch with his Punjabi heritage, and this upbeat song honours the state. The music was given by Amar Haldipur.

Boot Polishan

This song contains a strong message about hard labour. It urges people to create an honest life, even if that means working as a shoe polisher. Sung by Gurdas Mann, the song is composed by Jaidev Kumar.

Ki Banu Duniya Da

In a magnificent rendition of his previous song, Maan collaborated with celebrity vocalist Diljit Dosanjh for the Coke Studio. The song has over 90 million views on YouTube and is sung and composed by Maan himself.

Peer Tere Jaan Di

It is one of his most well-known songs and is appreciated by listeners everywhere. The wonderful music and magnificent vocal performance make it one of his best performances. It also has a powerful message about love and grief. The melodious song is written by Gurdev Singh Mann.

Ishq Di Maari

This passionate song has a Sufi influence. Its tune seizes your attention right away and, like all of his previous songs, carries you away to an emotional place. The song is penned, composed and sung by Gurdas Maan.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GURDAS MAAN!

