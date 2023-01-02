Birthday Special: When Nana Patekar Painted Posters For Rs 35 a Month

No discussion about some of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema can be held without the mention of Nana Patekar. The legendary actor’s inimitable acting and prowess are well known. For his contribution to Indian cinema, Nana was also conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. The versatile actor celebrated his 72nd birthday on January 1. Let us revisit the actor’s journey to fame.

Nana Patekar experienced a big jolt in his childhood. Born into an affluent family with his father owning a business, they were reportedly subjected to forgery when one of his father’s acquaintances fraudulently transferred the entire business to his name. Hard times fell upon the family, with 13-year-old Nana having to start working to support the family. He used to walk 8 kilometres every day to paint movie posters at Chunabhatti and in return he was paid Rs 35 per month.

Following the release of his 1978 debut, Gaman, he played several tiny roles in Marathi movies. In the British television series Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy, he played Nathuram Godse. After his 1988 film Salaam Bombay, he was noticed by big filmmakers and he never had to look back again.

In the 90s, Nana Patekar was widely reported to have had an affair with one of the reigning actresses of that time, Manisha Koirala. They starred in the film Khamoshi: The Musical together and although they played father and daughter in the film, that’s when their romance started. The duo later also appeared in Agnisakshi where Nana played an abusive husband to Manisha.

However, the affair was short-lived as Nana was already a married man, and according to reports, he did not want to desert his wife. Manisha later married Nepali industrialist Samrat Dahal but the marriage lasted only two years.

