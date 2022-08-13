Bishnoi Community To Build Memorial To Honour Blackbuck That Salman Khan Killed

24 years after Salman Khan killed a blackbuck, the Bishnoi community has now decided to build a memorial in memory of that blackbuck. As reported by livemint.com, the Bishnoi community in the Kankani village of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur is not only building a memorial but an animal rescue facility in the area.

The report further claims that a 3-foot-tall and 800-kg black deer statue is also being constructed. While villagers raised funds for this statue, its horns have come from the original deer. The statue will be installed at the Kakani village temple. Villagers say that it is being done to promote animal protection.

“Deer is our identity and it is necessary for them to survive. After the construction of the temple, we will pass our learning of Guru Jambhoji Maharaj to the next generation. Jambhoji Maharaj said that “sar kate rukh bache to bhi sasta jaan”, which means that even if the head is cut off, the youth of Bishnoi samaj should be ready to save the environment, trees and animals at any cost,” Former MP and representative of Bishnoi Samaj, Jaswant Singh Bishnoi told ANI.

“When Guru Jambheshwar established the Bishnoi society, it was said in the code of conduct that the person who will sacrifice his life for the protection of trees and animals will get a place at the feet of Guru Jambheshwar. In Kankani village, 363 people sacrificed their lives to protect the trees,” he added.

ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava’s Family Issues Statement Asking All To Ignore Rumours: ‘His Condition Is Stable’

For the unversed, Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill Salman Khan in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Earlier this year too, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. Following this, an FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also beefed up for the actor. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name emerged as the prime suspect.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here