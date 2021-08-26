Biwi Ho Toh Aisi Director Said He will Leave Bollywood if Salman Khan Became a Star

Salman Khan’s debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi completed 33 years since its release. He played a small role in the film starring Rekha and late Farooq Sheikh. The film released in 1988 was directed by JK Bihari. During an episode of Dus Ka Dum, Khan had revealed that his casting was all about timing. He said, “I will tell you a story of Biwi Ho To Aisi. I met Bihari sahab (the filmmaker) about two, three years ago. I asked, ‘Sir, aapne mereko uss picture pe sign kaise kiya (Why did you sign me for your film)? He told me he went to many stars who rejected the movie.”

He continued, “He (Bihari) told me, ‘Ab jo bhi next idiot iss garage me aayega, main usko sign karunga (Whichever idiot walks into this garage next, I will take him for my next film)’. And at the time, I had thought, I would make a high-speed entry in the garage.”

Not just this, the producer of Biwi Ho To Aisi Suresh Bhagat, in an earlier interview is heard telling a media outlet that the director had said at the time that if Salman ever became a star, he would leave the industry. “Aaj wo (JK Bihari) industry chorr diya hai (That filmmaker has left the industry as promised),” the producer said.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting Tiger 3 in Russia with Katrina Kaif.

