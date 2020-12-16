Bizarre That a 50 Something Actor is Cast Opposite a 19 Year Old Actress, Says Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza recently addressed ageism and sexism in the film industry. In a recent interview she talked about how younger actresses are cast opposite older actors but older actresses don't get enough work. She gave the example of Neena Gupta, who had to write an Instagram post asking for work before making a comeback with Badhaai Ho.

Talking to Times of India, Dia said, “The idea of beauty is always associated with youthfulness. I think that is why there is a large interest in consuming younger faces. An aberration to this would be an actress like Neena Gupta ji. She literally has said it out loud more than once, ‘I am an actor. I love my job. Please cast me.’"

Dia added that thankfully some 'interesting' directors cast her in good roles defeating her age. However, there are many middle-aged actresses who don't get lead or important roles due to ageism in the industry.

“The industry is male-dominated. Older men like to be cast opposite younger women to extend their own shelf life. It is bizarre that a 50 plus something actor is acting opposite a 19-year-old actress,” she added.

Dia recently celebrated two decades of being awarded the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000. On the work front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, a film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. She is also a producer and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).