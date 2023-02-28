The Office fame Mindy Kaling was recently honoured with Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at the 2023 PGA Awards on Saturday night. Before presenting the award, actor B.J. Novak recalled his “tumultuous” relationship with his ex-girlfriend and colleague.

Tracing their friendship back to the first seasons of The Office, in a nearly eight-minute-long tribute, Novak hailed Kaling for her writing skills. “The first thing I first noticed about Mindy in [The Office] writer’s room is that she cared so much about everything. Whether Jim and Pam should kiss, the philosophical limits of Dwight’s loyalty to Michael, exactly how many seconds Kevin would roll around in his spilt chilli,” he said.

Reminiscing about their relationship, Novak said they two were in love with each other and were ‘reckless idiots’ who would argue about all things grinding the writers room into a halt until the two headed to their respective offices and slammed the door after getting upset with each other. “We would continue arguing over AOL and Instant Messenger," Novak said.

Novak mentioned that the rest of the writers’ room eventually started figuring out their relationship dynamics in real life, which he termed as “tumultuous, romantic, toxic, boundary-less mess”. He said this inspired the fictional characters of Kelly and Ryan together.

Novak hilariously added that when the producers noticed their relationship as co-writers, they pulled them aside and suggested that the two have scenes together, as they were pretty funny.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mindy Kaling, in her acceptance speech, shared fond memories with Novak and said that he has remained her closest friend throughout her entire room. Thanking him, Kaling added that Novak stood beside her even after seeing all the ups and downs and it means the world to her. She further went on to thank The Office producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein for giving her such a huge opportunity to start her career.

Novak and Kaling did nearly 200 episodes of The Office together. Novak, in his speech, even lauded Mindy Kaling for writing almost 24 of them, which was far more than any other writer or the staff. The two actors reportedly dated from 2004 to 2007 during the American version of Ricky Gervais’s sitcom. Years later, Novak and Kaling remained incredibly close to one another.

Read all the Latest Movies News here