BJP-Congress Spat Over Kangana Ranaut’s Planned Prayagraj Visit For Emergency Film

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming visit to Prayagraj for a movie based on the Emergency period has led to BJP and Congress trading charges at each other. Kangana has planned a movie on the life of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, but the film will be based on the time of Emergency in India that she had imposed in 1975. Kangana is coming to Prayagraj - the birthplace of Indira Gandhi - to do the pre-shoot research about the film in which she will be portraying her role. The 34-year-old actress will also be directing the biopic.

However, Congress has vowed to not let Kangana enter Prayagraj while calling her a BJP agent. Party’s district president of Prayagraj, Hasib Ahmed, said government sympathiser Kangana is maligning the image of Indira who laid her life for the country’s pride. He said there could not be a bigger mockery of democracy than this.

Whereas, the BJP has asserted that Kangana is the daughter of the nation and no one can stop her from coming to Prayagraj under the rule of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in the state, said that the Congress gets rattled even at the slightest mention of Emergency, adding that Congress which used to give the ‘Indira is India, India is Indira’ slogan will have to provide accountability for the darkest period in the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, Kangana is expected to visit Prayagraj for a couple of days around August 25 to better understand the life of Indira Gandhi. During her tour, she will be visiting the late Congress stalwart’s birthplace, school, house and wedding place. Kangana is also likely to meet the family of late Allahabad High Court justice Jagmohanlal Sinha who had famously invalidated Indira’s election which then led to the imposition of Emergency.

However, she is expected to hold a press meet in Varanasi instead of Prayagraj to ward off any controversy.

