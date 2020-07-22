BJP Leader Baijayant Jay Panda Claims Some Bollywood Celebs Have 'Verifiable Links to ISI and Pak Army'

BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda has claimed on Twitter that he has come across documents to prove some Bollywood celebrities have links to Pakistan and ISI. Panda did not take names, but he urged 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce these celebs.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda tweeted.

One comment on his tweet read, "Let there be a detailed investigation by our premier agencies and let the dirt be washed once for all. The leeway given to film world was taken for granted & the alleged seedy links needs to be thoroughly probed", while another said, "Why legal action is not taken and left for boycott? (sic)"

Panda's explosive tweet is the latest in the series of allegations against various practices in Bollywood, triggered by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Debate about nepotism has been reignited, with several filmmakers being accused of favouring industry 'insiders'.

Kangana Ranaut recently gave an interview to Republic TV, accusing several film fraternity members of engaging in lobbyism and calling Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha "needy outsiders."