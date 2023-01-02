BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Uorfi Javed Arrested For This Outfit, Actress Hits Back

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has carved a niche for herself by donning the most unconventional outfits made from random objects including bandages, bottle caps, wires, and the latest, artificial nails. The Bigg Boss OTT fame also does not even think twice before going topless on social media. Seems like Uorfi’s dauntless ensembles have landed her in some troubled waters this time.

Chitra Wagh, the state president of Maharashtra’s Mahila Morcha of BJP, has criticised Uorfi’s latest attire, demanding her immediate arrest. However, Uorfi had a befitting reply to the BJP member as she penned extensive posts on her Instagram handle, taking a jibe at the political party.

Not long ago, Uorfi was seen in the Mumbai streets, going completely topless, covering her modesty with a chained diamond-and-stone-embellished neckpiece. The attire irked BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who accused the social media personality of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai".

In a Twitter post, Chitra wrote, “What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion."

However, Uorfi is not someone to hold back her words. She dropped a streak of Instagram stories, heavily lambasting the political party and Chitra Wagh. In a now-disappeared Insta story, Uorfi shared a picture of Chitra posing with a copy of a complaint lodged by her as she wrote, “I’m so proud of myself.” Dropping another photo of the police complaint, Uorfi’s sarcastic reply read, “Good job Chitra Wagh".

In a long post, the experimental fashionista penned, “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!”

Excerpts of Uorfi’s rant were also shared by her on Twitter. “Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas (these politicians do not have any real work) Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can’t send me to jail,” pointed out an angry Uorfi.

“These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," she added.

The actress also went on to wish everyone a Happy New Year, except Chitra Wagh, adding three smiley emojis.

Currently, Uorfi’s posts are widely circulated on social media.

