BJP Leader Files Case Against Ram Gopal Varma Over His Comments on Presidential Nominee Draupadi Murmu

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Telangana G Narayan Reddy has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Abids police station against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for his allegedly derogatory tweets on the Presidential election nominee, Droupadi Murmu. The Hyderabad police on Friday said they will soon register a criminal case against him, reports Hindustan Times.

“We have received the complaint and sent the same for a legal opinion. After we receive the legal opinion, we shall book a case against Varma under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Abids police inspector B Prasada Rao told the publication.

It all started when RGV tweeted, “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” He later put out a clarification which read, “This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone.”

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

Hindustan Times further reported that, in his complaint, Reddy said that RGV’s comments were highly derogative and humiliating for a senior lady politician and former Governor of Jharkhand. He also demanded that a case be registered under the SC/ST Act.

On the other hand, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao lashed out at the filmmaker on Twitter. He wrote, “Crooked character is at display! There has to be a certain decorum followed when we speak about a Hon. personality like the President candidate. It gets even more important in case of a lady. There must be a stern action required against this man who think he can get away easily.”

This is not the first time Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets have landed him in hot water. The filmmaker often makes headlines for his controversial statements.

