BJP MLA Writes Letter To CM Uddhav Thackeray To Make The Kashmir Files Tax Free

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to make The Kashmir Files, the recently released film on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus issue, tax free in the state.

The MLA has also shared a picture of the letter on his Twitter account stating that the film showcases the ‘Hindus who fell victim to Muslim terrorism’ in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and it should be exempted from entertainment tax in Maharashtra.

Rane has mentioned that if the film is made tax-free by the chief minister then the citizens of this country will be able to witness the true depiction of atrocities perpetrated on the Hindu community in Jammu and Kashmir by Muslim terrorists.

The film has already received a tax-free status in the states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The Kashmir Files was released in theatres pan India last week and it’s getting a good response. The storyline of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the peak of insurgency in Kashmir in the early 1990s.

The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The movie has sparked a series of controversies and political blame game since the day of its release.

Recently TV actor and standup comedian Kapil Sharma faced a fierce backlash after director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that the comedian refused to invite the film’s team on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotion.

Following this Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show started trending on Twitter. Kapil Sharma had also made a statement requesting everyone not to believe in one-sided stories in this regard.

Recently actor Anupam Kher has clarified that while he was invited to the Kapil Sharma Show two months back to promote the film, he refused to make an appearance on the show citing the serious nature of the film.

