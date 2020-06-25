BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Kolkata: Expressing condolences over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, Roopa Ganguly on Thursday questioned whether the investigation in the case was done in a hurry and if not so then why did the forensic team reached the spot on June 15?

In a series of tweets, the BJP MP said, “Was the investigation done in a hurry, trying to justify a pre decided narrative? If not so then why did the forensic team reached on 15th June? I think an independent CBI investigation is necessary. We will be answerable to our future generations if we the parents, the colleagues, the friends and the family and the citizen of India fail to uphold justice now.”

She further tweeted, “Shall we just let this pass? Unanswered? The guilty not tried? Will we also not then be responsible for such a debacle of brilliance? I’m sharing this again - Please listen to this interview. Look at the positivity in Sushant from the very beginning. There has to be an independent unbiased CBI investigation.”

“We need clarity in understanding this in the true light of events so that we can not only do justice to such a brilliant and positive soul but to ensure that we try and eradicate the possibility of such events ever occurring in the future. Jo shaksh, hastey hastey ‘Hum Dartey Nahin’ bol sakta hain, woh zindegi se kaise haar maan sakta hain?” her tweet reads.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor who starred in films like Chhichhore, PK and the biopic on MS Dhoni, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Roopa Ganguly is an actress and playback singer. In October 2015, she was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP by the BJP. She became famous for her role as ‘Draupadi’ in B R Chopra’s hit television series Mahabharat. Roopa served as the President of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal. In 2016 state polls, she lost from Howrah North to TMC counterpart and cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in October 2016 in place of cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned earlier.