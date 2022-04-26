BJP Using Films Like Uri, Adipurush To Further its Agenda: Telangana Minister

While most of India is eagerly awaiting the much-hyped Prabhas starrer Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, the moviemakers have been accused of playing to the tune of the ruling BJP party. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao claims that the BJP is exploiting movies to appeal to India’s youth and to blend nationalism and communalism.

In an interview with TV5 news, the Telangana Minister for IT, Urban Development, Industry and Commerce said that even “movies are not being spared” from being used as tools to further BJP’s agenda. As examples, the minister referenced the 2019 Vicky Kaushal film Uri, Vivek Agnihotri’s recent release The Kashmir Files, and the upcoming Prabhas film Adipurush. A segment of the Minister’s interview in which he makes these remarks has gone viral on social media.

“The BJP has devised a strategy to combine nationalism and communalism. The goal is to persuade the youth and a segment of the population to think in a certain way and to provide an atmosphere for them to do so. Today, even movies and cinema are not immune. They will not directly fund, others are forced to fund such films. Uri, the Kashmir files, Adipurush, and so on. How come the timings of these movies are so apt,” he said in the interview.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. However, the film also courted controversy after many accused the makers of manipulating facts. The BJP government welcomed the film, with various BJP-led states exempting it from taxation.

The film was accused of being very divisive, and videos emerged of hate speeches directed at Muslims in movie theatres throughout the city. Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was hailed by BJP, was likewise criticised for inaccurate cliched portrayals of Pakistan, for its hyper-nationalism and glorification of war.

Adipurush, which stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana is slated to release on January 12 next year, ahead of Republic Day.

