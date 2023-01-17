CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BJP's Dhananjay Jadhav Claims Congress Distributing Mixer-Grinder To Woo Belgaum Voters

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 17:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

Dhananjay claimed that Congress supporters are asking voters to take an oath to vote for the grand old party.

Although it is not verified whether Congress was involved in distributing the mixer grinders at Belgaum rural constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dhananjay Jadhav has alleged that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar is distributing mixer grinders in Belgaum to woo voters. News18 Karnataka has accessed the pictures shared by BJP president Dhananjay Jadhav. In the pictures, a lady is seen carrying mixer grinders. However, it’s still not confirmed whether Congress was involved in distributing mixer grinders at Belgaum rural constituency.

Dhananjay claimed that Congress supporters are asking voters to take an oath to vote for the grand old party. Interestingly, Dhananjaya is also vying for a ticket to contest elections from the Belgaum ticket.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee is busy with Prajadhwani Yatra, which started on January 11, 2023. Congress leaders started the yatra from the Belgaum constituency. Similar to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Prajadhwani Yatra will transverse the state until the end of January. The president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar said that the yatra aims to create awareness among citizens of the BJP’s failure in governance.

“BJP government has failed in three years. We have started this yatra to make people aware of the government’s failures. This is our public voice. This is the voice of the citizens," D K Sivakumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Announcing the Prajadhwani Yatra, Shivakumar said, “On this holy occasion, we will start Prajadhwani Yatra tomorrow. Our bus journey will start from the place where Mahatma Gandhi accepted the post of Congress President. We are going to make this pilgrimage in the holy land where Mahatma Gandhi led the country to freedom."

January 17, 2023, 17:46 IST
January 17, 2023, 17:56 IST
