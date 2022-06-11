BJP's Jaya Prada To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajahmundry in 2024?

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who lost her Rampur seat to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, is planning to contest the next polls from her home state Andhra Pradesh.

She was an MP from Rampur twice on the Samajwadi Party ticket. She finally joined BJP in 2019. And after losing polls in 2019, Jaya Prada is now looking at playing an active role in Andhra Pradesh BJP. The actor, reports say, wants to contest polls from her hometown Rajahmundry in the 2024 elections.

Born in Rajahmundry, Jayaprada studied here and attended Shade Girls School and Woman’s college until tenth grade. While working as an actor she became the best in her industry. Jaya joined TDP in 1994 at the age of 32 after being approached by NT Rama Rao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party.

This was back when her career as an actress was at its peak. She then served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Soon after, she joined Samajwadi Party due to political differences with TDP.

Jaya Prada, who was already a well-known face in Tamil and Telugu films, made her Hindi film debut with Rishi Kapoor in Sargam, and she quickly rose to prominence.

Jaya has acted as an inspiration to many women who want to go into showbiz.

