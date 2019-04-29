English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's KS Radhakrishnan Wants Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil to Respond to His Post on Islamic Terror
Before taking a plunge into politics, Dr KS Radhakrishnan served as the chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission.
Fans of the two actors are outraged about the post.
What have Malayalam actors Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil to do with Islamic terror? Nobody cared about anything as such until BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Alappuzha, Dr KS Radhakrishnan, put up a post on Facebook.
The post reads, “The public has to venture out to put an end to the seamless acts of Islamic terror that has been indulging in similar acts, under different names. If it was Lashkar-e-Taiba in the beginning, it is National Thawheed Jamaat now. Bin Laden to Zahran Hashim have been unleashing unlawful activities of the same kind. They try to bring down the democratic religious believes and thereby putting the world under a tyrannical religious mechanism. Killing of many number of innocent civilians in the Sri Lankan church on an Easter day is the latest.”
It further reads, “Wondering why our society is not reacting to this unpardonable crime. Let the author and culturati keep aside their political leanings to condemn on the issue. I’d like to know what actors from Mammootty of Fahadh Faasil has to say about it.”
The post has kicked up a social media storm questioning the rationale behind dragging the names of Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil. Both enjoy a huge fan following across religious and political ideologies. Fahadh’s father Faasil is a well-known director in Malayalam cinema with many memorable films to his credit.
“Not a word or remark in my post is defamatory or derogatory. I was curious to know what they would like to say. They could choose to comment on it or not. Mammootty represents a generation of talented actors from the past and Fahadh Faasil as that of the present. Both these actors are beneficiaries of a peaceful society. In my post, I intended them to contribute their share for the existence of a peaceful society,” K.S. Radhakrishnan told News 18.
Before taking a plunge into politics, Dr KS Radhakrishnan served as the chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission and as the Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.
Radhakrishnan was given a BJP ticket just before the beginning of general elections on March 17. Until then, he was a ‘secular’ voice and a Congress sympathiser.
