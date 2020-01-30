Blac Chyna to Pay Former Landlord $72,000 in Unpaid Rent
In the default judgment, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, was ordered to reimburse Kremerman the requested amount.
Model Blac Chyna has to pay her former landlord $72,000 after she reportedly bailed on her lease and failed to pay any rent. Chyna did not attempt to fight the case, according to legal documents obtained by tmz.com, after landlord Michael Kremerman sued her for unpaid rent and damages to the rental home, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The lawsuit against Chyna was filed back in April 2019, which claimed she withdrew from her lease 5 months early, failed to pay fees, and removed fixtures and equipment from the property.
According to the landlord, she owed $48,546, and he sued for that amount plus interest and attorney's fees, totalling $72,000.
