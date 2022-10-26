Black Adam Box Office Day 6: Dwayne Johnson Film Remains Steady, Earns Rs 5.5 Crore

Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, released in India on Thursday, one day ahead of its global release on October 21. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to perform well at the box office. The Rock’s appeal to a family audience helped the newest Hollywood film do well in its first weekend in both India and abroad.

According to trade analyst Abhishek Parihar, Black Adam collected Rs 5.5 crore on Wednesday in India. The film has earned a total of Rs 33.43 crore as of day 6 after its release. The film is also in competition with Hindi releases. Take a look at Abhishek Parihar’s tweet below.

#BlackAdam 6th Day #BoxOffice #Insights.

1⃣ Occupancy: M – 18%, N – 27%, E – 31%, Night – 48%

2⃣ Good hold in Urban Indua but very weak in B and C Centers and weak against #Ramsetu & #ThankGod.

3⃣ 6th Day – Rs. 5.5 cr

4️⃣ Total – Rs. 33.43 cr. pic.twitter.com/JilwCRCiYy — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) October 25, 2022

The film has become the fifth highest-grossing Hollywood film in India following the pandemic, but its earnings are far below those of Marvel superhero films. The DCEU’s Black Adam made a respectable Rs 6 crore on its first day, but when compared to Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the latter made three times that amount. Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and SpiderMan: No Way Home earned even well at the Box office.

About Black Adam

Black Adam is the origin story of the DC Comics antihero Teth Adam. In the comics, the character has been a foe of both Shazam and Superman. The film is set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also stars Noah Centino, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan and Sarah Shahi. Several actors from the DCEU make cameo appearances in the film, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, and Henry Cavill as Superman.

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman

Henry Cavill has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Superman in future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. The news comes after the actor played Superman in a mid-credits scene in Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’.

On Monday, Cavill took to Instagram to share a message with his fans. He explained that he wanted to post this after the weekend was over. Because he wanted everyone to have the opportunity to see ‘Black Adam’. But now that a large number of them have done so, he wanted to make it official that he is back as Superman.

Read all the Latest Movies News here